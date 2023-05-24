Betbarter Review for India Players

Betbarter com is a young and promising sports betting site. It is aimed at local players in India, and therefore offers betting in rupees, advantageous payment systems, and a welcome bonus of INR 100.

Year of foundation 2017 The company Sky Infotech N.V. Licence Curacao 365/JAZ (Sub-License GLH-OCCHKTW0707072017) Sections Live or Line Sports, Virtual Sports and eSports Betting, Online Casino, Turbo Games, Indian Slots, Table Games Languages English and 10+ others Currency Indian rupees and 20+ others Payment systems Bank transfer, PayTM, AstroPay, Googlepay, PhonePe, Razorpay, MuchBetter, LiPi, LetzPay, IMPS, Crypto Customer service email, online chat, Whatsapp, Telegram, social media

Appearance of Betbarter

The betting operator’s website is designed in dark colours. The main categories are divided into: sports betting, exchange, casino, live casino and promotions. The website is available in English, which will be convenient for Indian players. A list of the different sports and casino offers on Betbarter online can be found in the centre of the page. Live matches and upcoming games can also be found here. Once you have created an account, you will have access to a personal cabinet which opens up a host of useful functions. Here are the detailed instructions on how to get one.

Registration on Betbarter

To be a fully-fledged Betbarter player you will definitely need a personal account. To create one, follow a few simple steps:

Go to the website and click Sign Up on the right-hand side. If you choose to register by phone, enter your nickname, phone number and password and press OK. If you choose to register by e-mail, enter your nickname, e-mail address, password and press OK. Enter a promo code if you have one. Accept the conditions and press OK.

After completing these steps you will receive a temporary password by SMS or e-mail. Enter it together with your nickname for Betbarter login as an authorised user. You can then change your password to any other suitable password in your personal cabinet if you wish.

Betbarter Bonuses

The Betbarter offers a number of special bonuses. You can always check the Promotions tab in the header of the site. The following promotions are currently running on Betbarter:

King Of Deposit.

Welcome Offer.

20% Weekly Sports Deposit Bonus.

Get ₹200 back.

IPL Cash for Sixes.

The promos are constantly being updated, so keep an eye on them if you want to keep up to date.

Sports Betting

Betbarter has a variety of sports that players can bet on. The betting site covers all popular events. The sports are obviously India-centric, with improved odds available for cricket, football and tennis.

A decent amount of football is available to punters betting in Indian rupees. Competitions are listed by league and not by country, so it may take a bit of time to find options unless they relate to one of the big competitions (there are usually quick links for these games). The match odds are actually surprisingly very competitive. That being said, it depends on when the match takes place how generous the prices are. Let’s list all the available markets on Betbarter:

Cricket.

Football.

Tennis.

Table Tennis.

Darts.

Rugby.

Basketball.

Volleyball.

Badminton.

Baseball.

Beach Volley.

Boxing.

Handball.

Ice Hockey.

MMA;

Waterpolo.

ESport League of Legends.

ESport Counter-Strike.

ESport Dota.

It is also possible to bet on Betbarter during a live broadcast. Unsurprisingly, with the emphasis on its sports section, Betbarter allows this. LIVE betting has a number of advantages. Firstly, punters can get more interesting odds by betting during the game. You can also withdraw your winnings in advance or place additional bets. The software is excellent, with clear information about scores, odds and bets. Even a novice can figure it all out.

Betbarter Payment Systems

Currently, betting operator Betbarter offers Indian players a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. Among them, you will find:

Bank transfer.

PayTM.

AstroPay.

GooglePay.

PhonePe.

Razorpay.

MuchBetter.

LiPi.

LetzPay.

IMPS.

Crypto.

Betbarter Mobile App

Despite the lack of a branded Betbarter app for Android and iOS, the website is fully optimised for mobile devices. Whether it’s smartphones or tablets. In this case, simply navigate to the site directly from your device and you can then move on to sports betting or online casino betting. The mobile version of the Betbarter website offers impressive graphics and an intuitive design.

You can access the game via your mobile browser 24/7. The website works well on mobile devices, so players can choose their preferred method of betting on the go. And its features aren’t crippled at all – and there’s no need to take the time to download the Betbarter apk and install it separately!

Customer Service

If you have any questions, you can get expert help from Betbarter’s support team. According to online reviews, there are no complaints and they are quick enough to respond. There are many ways to get in touch with them: